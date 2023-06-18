Bangkok bound flight delayed after owl hits engine on the ground in Khon Kaen

TN June 18, 2023 0
Khon Kaen airport

Khon Kaen airport in northeastern Thailand. Photo: Alec Wilson.




An owl struck the right engine of a Thai Viet Jet aircraft, as it was parked on the apron of Khon Kaen international airport on Saturday night, causing the flight to be delayed and its 159 passengers to be transferred to another aircraft.

Nok Air aircraft skids off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled on Sunday

The incident took place at 7.35pm as Thai Viet Jet’s flight VZ215 was waiting for the 159 passengers to board.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

