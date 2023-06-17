Soldiers seize 81.6kg of opium following clash in Chiang Mai

TN June 17, 2023 0
Thai military in Chiang Mai

Thai soldiers at Chang Phueak Gate in Chiang Mai. Photo: Takeaway.




CHIANG MAI: Soldiers seized over 80 kilogrmmes of opium following an exchange of gunfire with a group of drug smugglers along the Thai-Myanmar border in Mae Ai district of this northern border province on Friday.

The clash began when a military patrol from the Pha Muang task force spotted six suspected men carrying rucksacks along the border at Pang Ton Due village in tambon Mae Ai on Friday afternoon. The soldiers signalled the men to stop for a search but were met with gunfire. In response, the troops returned fire.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Panumet Tanraksa
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Chiang Mai Air Pollution

Pita Discusses PM2.5 Problem in Chiang Mai

TN June 16, 2023 0
Baan Haw Mosque, Chiang Mai Province

Chiang Mai to Host First Halal Food Festival to Attract Middle East Tourists

TN June 15, 2023 0
Thai Vegetarian food,

‘Amazing Thai Taste Festival’ to Be Held in Chiang Mai, Udon Thani

TN June 8, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ripple cryptocurrency coins

Celebrity son of Thailand’s ‘Mr Clean’ engulfed in crypto scandal

TN June 17, 2023 0
Crime Suppression Division police patch

Chonburi Police Commander to be Transferred After Being Accused of Allegedly Extorting 140 Million Baht

TN June 17, 2023 0
Miss Universe Thailand, Udon Thani.

Nong Yai Woman Wins Miss Universe Thailand Chonburi

TN June 17, 2023 0
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at BTS Skytrain Green Line in Bangkok

Caretaker PM Prayut to Test Yellow Line Monorail

TN June 17, 2023 0
Thai military in Chiang Mai

Soldiers seize 81.6kg of opium following clash in Chiang Mai

TN June 17, 2023 0