Soldiers seize 81.6kg of opium following clash in Chiang Mai









CHIANG MAI: Soldiers seized over 80 kilogrmmes of opium following an exchange of gunfire with a group of drug smugglers along the Thai-Myanmar border in Mae Ai district of this northern border province on Friday.

The clash began when a military patrol from the Pha Muang task force spotted six suspected men carrying rucksacks along the border at Pang Ton Due village in tambon Mae Ai on Friday afternoon. The soldiers signalled the men to stop for a search but were met with gunfire. In response, the troops returned fire.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Panumet Tanraksa

BANGKOK POST

