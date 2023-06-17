No political motive behind mock referendum on independence of Patani state

Mosque at Bang Khao, Nong Chik District in Pattani, Southern Thailand.

Mosque at Bang Khao, Nong Chik District in Pattani, Southern Thailand. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.




Two leaders of the National Student Movement, or Pelajar Gangsa, have explained that there is no political motive behind their recent holding of a mock referendum, designed to gauge the opinions of people in the Deep South about the right to self-determination and an independent State of Patani.

Prayut wants swift action on ‘Pattani State’ probe

Speaking to Thai PBS, the two unnamed student leaders said that the formation of their movement was rooted in the sharing of a common purpose among the students who demand equal rights and a peaceful solution to the violence in the Deep South.

