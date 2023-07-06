Dengue fever on the rise in Thailand









The Disease Control Department is warning the public about the spread of dengue fever, saying that more than 27,000 people have been infected, with 33 reported deaths, in the past six months.

Dengue fever cases could reach 3-year peak: Health Ministry

According to Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, director general of the department, from January 1 to June 28 this year, 27,377 people were infected with the dengue fever, most of them aged between 5 and 14, followed by those aged between 15 and 24.

By Thai PBS World

