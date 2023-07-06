Dengue fever on the rise in Thailand

TN July 6, 2023 0
Dengue and Malaria patients in the Mahidol Tropical Medicine Hospital

Dengue patients in the Mahidol Tropical Medicine Hospital. Photo: Vaccines at Sanofi / flickr.




The Disease Control Department is warning the public about the spread of dengue fever, saying that more than 27,000 people have been infected, with 33 reported deaths, in the past six months.

Dengue fever cases could reach 3-year peak: Health Ministry

According to Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, director general of the department, from January 1 to June 28 this year, 27,377 people were infected with the dengue fever, most of them aged between 5 and 14, followed by those aged between 15 and 24.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok

New Thai PM expected within 3 parliament sessions

TN July 6, 2023 0
Flooded road in Pak Kret Nonthaburi

Meteorological Department Warns of Accumulated Rainfall

TN July 6, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat taking a selfie.

No time limit to elect Thai Prime Minister: House speaker-elect

TN July 5, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok

New Thai PM expected within 3 parliament sessions

TN July 6, 2023 0
Dengue and Malaria patients in the Mahidol Tropical Medicine Hospital

Dengue fever on the rise in Thailand

TN July 6, 2023 0
Flooded road in Pak Kret Nonthaburi

Meteorological Department Warns of Accumulated Rainfall

TN July 6, 2023 0
Marc Márquez, riding his Repsol Honda, doing a wheelie whilst crossing the line and winning the 2018 MotoGP Grand Prix in Buri Ram.

OR Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix Returns to Buri Ram

TN July 6, 2023 0
Anoru, Pattani District

Negotiator killed, militant shot dead in Pattani

TN July 5, 2023 0