The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society on Monday warned netizens not to open e-mails or attached files which are unfamiliar or whose sources are unkown to protect their computers from being infected by WannaCry malware.

DES deputy permanent secretary Somsak Khaosuwan suggested computer users to download their vital information in their hard disks and to upgrade their Windows operation system with the latest version of software.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters