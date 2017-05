Thai government is urging users to beware of the dangerous ransomware dubbed Wanna Cry which has hit at least 200,000 victims in 150 countries worldwide.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Saturday instructed the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to closely monitor the situation and advise the public where necessary.

By Jonathan Fairfield,

Tech by Thaivisa