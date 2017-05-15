Monday, May 15, 2017
Japan Reconnaissance Plane Crashes on Hokkaido Island

Japanese Beechcraft C90 King Air plane
A LR-2 reconnaissance aircraft from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) has crashed on the Hokkaido Island with 10 people suspected on board, local media reported Monday.

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The aircraft’s debris were found near the dam in Assabu, a town in the island’s southern region. The plane was flying to the nearby city of Hadodate from the island’s Okadama airport in Sapporo with an ambulance patient before disappearing from the radars, the NHK broadcaster reported.

