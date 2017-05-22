PM orders security stepped up in risk areas

The adviser to the Deputy Prime Minister for Security has revealed an order from the Prime Minister for security officials to closely watch over at-risk areas following a bombing at a hospital in the capital.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Adviser Dr. Panitan Wattanayakorn has disclosed authorities believe the culprit behind the bombing at Phra Mongkutklao Hospital yesterday was likely experienced and part of a skilled network, but assured there is no need for concern as security authorities are thoroughly taking control of the situation. He remarked ill-wishers should not use public spaces in their efforts to pressure the government as the impacts are widespread before making known Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha has called for strategic zones to be established and for all relevant agencies to stringently watch over at-risk areas.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua.

National News Bureau Of Thailand