Security at the Government House was tightened up with the deployment of sniffer dogs and troops equipped with bomb detectors following the bomb explosion at Phra Mongkutkhlao hospital on Monday.

Troops were seen patrolling around the Government House as they led their sniffer dogs to sniff around for suspected objects. Scanners were deployed to scan for weapons at the entrances to the Government House near Orathai and Makkawan Rangsan bridges.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS