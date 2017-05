YALA — Two paramilitary volunteers on patrol duty were killed in a bomb and gun attack in the Krong Pinang district of Yala province Tuesday afternoon.

The attack began with a roadside bomb followed by assailants opening fire on security forces. Two volunteer security forces died at the scene.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee,

Khaosod English