Friday, June 30, 2017
Suspect Livestreams Shootout with Los Angeles Police

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A homicide suspect livestreamed on Facebook as he traded gunfire with police, eventually shooting a Los Angeles SWAT officer before a police round struck him, a law enforcement official said.

The official was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Both the suspect and officer are expected to survive, Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said Thursday.

The official said the video, which captured at least part of the encounter, showed the suspect shouting as he pointed a handgun at officers with gunshots ringing around him. At one point, he yells that the officers are “about to kill me.”

Police have not released the name of the wounded officer or the suspect.

