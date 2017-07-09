Lanna Caravan underway in Chiang Mai, offers OTOP products

CHIANG MAI, 9th July 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is hosting an OTOP expo in Chiang Mai province, hoping to draw 15 million tourists to the upper north of Thailand.

Director of Chiang Mai Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports, Suthon Wichairat chaired the inauguration of the “Lanna Caravan” event which offers OTOP products locally made in Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, and Mae Hong Son. On until July 10th, the event is supported by several tour operators offering special discounts and packages.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand