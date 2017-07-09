Sunday, July 9, 2017
Home > News > German Police Detain Almost 300 People during Anti-G20 Protests in Hamburg

German Police Detain Almost 300 People during Anti-G20 Protests in Hamburg

German police in Gotlandstrasse
TN News 0

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Police in the German city of Hamburg detained almost 300 people during anti-G20 protests, and arrested half of them, local media reported Sunday.

During the protests against the G20 summit in Hamburg, 144 people have been detained and 144 others have been arrested, Die Welt reported, citing a spokesperson of local police, Sputnik reported.

The G20 summit kicked off on Friday in the German city of Hamburg and concluded on Saturday, bringing together the high-ranking officials of world’s major economies.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Town of Luang Prabang, Laos

Thailand Asks Laos to Allow Arrests of Lese-Majeste Suspects

No renewal of gold mining concession: PM

Thai Police Rescue Rare Animals From Dinner Tables

Leave a Reply