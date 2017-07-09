German Police Detain Almost 300 People during Anti-G20 Protests in Hamburg

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Police in the German city of Hamburg detained almost 300 people during anti-G20 protests, and arrested half of them, local media reported Sunday.

During the protests against the G20 summit in Hamburg, 144 people have been detained and 144 others have been arrested, Die Welt reported, citing a spokesperson of local police, Sputnik reported.

The G20 summit kicked off on Friday in the German city of Hamburg and concluded on Saturday, bringing together the high-ranking officials of world’s major economies.

