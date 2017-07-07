Thousands Protest Amid Mass Police Presence In Hamburg

Police used water cannons to try to disperse thousands of protesters during a second day of mass demonstrations in Hamburg as world leaders met for the G20 summit on July 7.

Authorities said some 160 officers had been injured and at least 70 protesters arrested as some 15,000 security forces patrolled the streets.

Marek Hajduk, RFE/RL

