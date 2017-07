PHUKET: A fire at a laundry shop in Wichit this morning, believed to have started by a short circuit and a leak from a gas container, is said to have caused well over B500,000 worth of damage.

At 8am today (July 7), Wichit Police received a report that a laundry shop was on fire in Soi Nanachart (Borrae) in Wichit.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News