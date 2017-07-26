Saturday, July 8, 2017
Home > Asia > 26 Egyptian soldiers killed or wounded in Sinai attacks

26 Egyptian soldiers killed or wounded in Sinai attacks

Smoke above Gaza Strip
TN Asia 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – Twenty-six Egyptian soldiers were killed or wounded on Friday, July 7 in attacks on several checkpoints in Sinai that included car bombings, the military said in a statement, according to AFP.

The military said it killed 40 assailants as it clashed with extremists in North Sinai, where the Islamic State group is leading a deadly insurgency.

Security officials said ambulances raced to the sites of the attacks south of the town of Rafah bordering the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

BJP’s Narendra Modi elected new prime minister of India

Bahrani police rescue 7 Thai women from forced prostitution

British Airways Bounces Pregnant Woman for Ex-Prime Minister Gordon Brown

Leave a Reply