26 Egyptian soldiers killed or wounded in Sinai attacks

PanARMENIAN.Net – Twenty-six Egyptian soldiers were killed or wounded on Friday, July 7 in attacks on several checkpoints in Sinai that included car bombings, the military said in a statement, according to AFP.

The military said it killed 40 assailants as it clashed with extremists in North Sinai, where the Islamic State group is leading a deadly insurgency.

Security officials said ambulances raced to the sites of the attacks south of the town of Rafah bordering the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

