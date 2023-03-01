Criminologists doubt teenage mother’s claim that she put her baby in a canal









Two Thai criminologists say they doubt the claim by the teenage mother of the missing 8-month-old boy, who claims to have disposed of her child in a canal near home in Nakhon Pathom province.

Dr. Trynh Phoraksa, a lecturer in criminology at the Faculty of Sociology and Anthropology at Mahidol University, told Thai PBS that he doubts Nim’s claim because of her background of domestic violence and bullying since childhood, which is the environment that could force her to become a habitual liar for her own survival, to avoid being bullied or assaulted.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





