Criminologists doubt teenage mother's claim that she put her baby in a canal

March 1, 2023 TN
Thai Police Car, Isuzu D-max in Chachoengsao Province

Thai Police Pickup, Isuzu D-max belonging to Forensic Science, Royal Thai Police. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Two Thai criminologists say they doubt the claim by the teenage mother of the missing 8-month-old boy, who claims to have disposed of her child in a canal near home in Nakhon Pathom province.

Dr. Trynh Phoraksa, a lecturer in criminology at the Faculty of Sociology and Anthropology at Mahidol University, told Thai PBS that he doubts Nim’s claim because of her background of domestic violence and bullying since childhood, which is the environment that could force her to become a habitual liar for her own survival, to avoid being bullied or assaulted.

