Thai Chequered Cloth to Be Proposed for UNESCO’s Intangible Heritage List

March 1, 2023 TN
Colorful Thai fabrics. Textile clothes in Thailand.

Colorful Thai fabrics. Photo: Government of Thailand / flickr.




BANGKOK, March 1 (TNA) – The Cabinet approved to propose that Pah Khao Ma, traditional Thai chequered cloth be included in the UNESCO’s List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Cultural Minister Itthipol Kunplome said the ministry would submit its proposal by March 31 to the UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage. Pah Khao Ma is expected to be considered in 2027.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

