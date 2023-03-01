Fire Reported at Pattaya ‘Secret’ Beach, Residents Suspect Arson

March 1, 2023 TN
Pattaya beach on a sunny day

Pattaya beach on a sunny day. Photo: Fritz Da Cat. CC BY-SA 4.0.




A fire was reported this week at one of Pattaya’s not commonly known beach areas. Residents suspected it might have been an act of arson.

The beach is located in Soi Naklua 18. It is used mainly for the storage of fishing gear, tables, and chairs belonging to fishermen who went out to sea and came back to sell their catches in the area, residents told The Pattaya News.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



