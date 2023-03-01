Twitter has been down for over an hour: what’s going on?

Twitter has been experiencing problems today. This is all that is known about its outage.









Twitter has been down since early Wednesday morning. The social network has had problems since at least 11 a.m. European time. Without yet knowing the causes of the crash, it seems that the home feed does not work for all its users. As we have been able to verify, it is a problem with a generalized affection, which has been reported by thousands of users through Downdetector.

This is a far more serious problem than the usual bots and fake Twitter accounts, which have been causing the social network and its recent CEO Elon Musk a headache for some time now.

It is enough to log in to Twitter to realize that something is wrong. The timeline has stopped working both in the web version and in the mobile app itself. On mobile what happens is that the latest tweets do not load, seeing the screen blank and without content. On the other hand, if we access Twitter on a PC we will see a message inviting us to configure the account as if it were new.

If for whatever reason you need to use your account immediately, the only thing you can do is try to contact Twitter support. Otherwise, as always this is a matter of patience. It would be normal for the incident to be resolved during the morning, although none of the official Twitter accounts have commented on the matter. The hashtag #TwitterDown has gone viral.

New York Times: “Twitter outages are on the rise. Elon Musk’s repeated job cuts are stoking new fears that there aren’t enough people to triage Twitter’s problems. In February alone, Twitter experienced at least four widespread outages. Outages, bugs, and glitches are piling up.” pic.twitter.com/JObe34eP0a — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 28, 2023

The bug is present in both the web version and the application and is reportedly causing problems worldwide. At the moment the Twitter support team has not shared information about what has caused the crash.

This is by no means an isolated crash. Over the past few months, the micro-messaging service has experienced problems on several occasions.

One of the actions Musk took after taking over the social network was to lay off more than half of the staff. This sparked complaints from many observers, who felt that the platform’s systems could be left unprotected in the event of an unforeseen event.

The last outage coincides with a series of massive layoffs. Twitter laid off the 10% of the remaining 2,000 employees over the weekend, according to the New York Times.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





