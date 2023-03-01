Twitter has been down for over an hour: what’s going on?

March 1, 2023 TN

Twitter has been experiencing problems today. This is all that is known about its outage.

Elon Musk Tesla and SpaceX CEO and owner of Twitter

Elon Musk Tesla and SpaceX CEO and owner of Twitter. Photo: JD Lasica. CC BY 2.0.




Twitter has been down since early Wednesday morning. The social network has had problems since at least 11 a.m. European time. Without yet knowing the causes of the crash, it seems that the home feed does not work for all its users. As we have been able to verify, it is a problem with a generalized affection, which has been reported by thousands of users through Downdetector.

This is a far more serious problem than the usual bots and fake Twitter accounts, which have been causing the social network and its recent CEO Elon Musk a headache for some time now.

It is enough to log in to Twitter to realize that something is wrong. The timeline has stopped working both in the web version and in the mobile app itself. On mobile what happens is that the latest tweets do not load, seeing the screen blank and without content. On the other hand, if we access Twitter on a PC we will see a message inviting us to configure the account as if it were new.

If for whatever reason you need to use your account immediately, the only thing you can do is try to contact Twitter support. Otherwise, as always this is a matter of patience. It would be normal for the incident to be resolved during the morning, although none of the official Twitter accounts have commented on the matter. The hashtag #TwitterDown has gone viral.

The bug is present in both the web version and the application and is reportedly causing problems worldwide. At the moment the Twitter support team has not shared information about what has caused the crash.

This is by no means an isolated crash. Over the past few months, the micro-messaging service has experienced problems on several occasions.

One of the actions Musk took after taking over the social network was to lay off more than half of the staff. This sparked complaints from many observers, who felt that the platform’s systems could be left unprotected in the event of an unforeseen event.

The last outage coincides with a series of massive layoffs. Twitter laid off the 10% of the remaining 2,000 employees over the weekend, according to the New York Times.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Twitter app icon on smartphone screen

New round of layoffs at Twitter affects 10% of the workforce

February 27, 2023 TN
Two Apple iPhone 14 Pro smartphones

Teenagers in the U.S. ashamed to own an Android phone

February 23, 2023 TN
Huawei stand

AIS Fibre partners Huawei for Fixed-Broadband Innovation

February 21, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Elon Musk Tesla and SpaceX CEO and owner of Twitter

Twitter has been down for over an hour: what’s going on?

March 1, 2023 TN
Pattaya beach on a sunny day

Fire Reported at Pattaya ‘Secret’ Beach, Residents Suspect Arson

March 1, 2023 TN
Thai Police Car, Isuzu D-max in Chachoengsao Province

Criminologists doubt teenage mother’s claim that she put her baby in a canal

March 1, 2023 TN
Colorful Thai fabrics. Textile clothes in Thailand.

Thai Chequered Cloth to Be Proposed for UNESCO’s Intangible Heritage List

March 1, 2023 TN
A forest fire in Mae Hong Son province.

Forest fires ravage Northern Thailand

March 1, 2023 TN