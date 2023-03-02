New Zealand Tourist Rescued After Getting Lost in Koh Phangan Jungle









A tourist from New Zealand has been rescued after he got lost in a forest on Phangan Island in Surat Thani.

The Samui Tourist Police told the Phuket Express that on Monday (February 27th) they were notified that a 56-year-old New Zealand tourist was missing. His friends told police that he was missing from a resort at 4:00 A.M. on Sunday (February 26th). They went out to search for him but failed before they called for help.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





