New Zealand Tourist Rescued After Getting Lost in Koh Phangan Jungle

March 2, 2023 TN
Koh Phangan island in Thailand

Koh Phangan island in Thailand. Image: Manfred Werner.




A tourist from New Zealand has been rescued after he got lost in a forest on Phangan Island in Surat Thani.

The Samui Tourist Police told the Phuket Express that on Monday (February 27th) they were notified that a 56-year-old New Zealand tourist was missing. His friends told police that he was missing from a resort at 4:00 A.M. on Sunday (February 26th). They went out to search for him but failed before they called for help.

By Adam Judd
TPNNational



