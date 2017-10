A convicted thief in Nakhon Ratchasima allegedly surrendered to police on Sunday night for a brutal attack on a schoolteacher late last month.

Wanchalerm Kaiklang’s relatives took him to Si Khiew police station to confess to robbing Sukanuya Raksasat, 25, a teacher at Ban Kudnoi School in the same district on September 27.

