Myanmar Beauty Queen Dethroned After Making Comments on Rohingya Crisis

Rohingya people in Rakhine State, Myanmar
Miss Universe Myanmar was stripped of her pageant title after posting a video accusing the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) of causing the ongoing violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, according to the beauty queen herself, Shwe Eain Si.

The 19-year-old former queen posted the video on Facebook September 24 with the intention of informing netizens of the violence that is happening in the state.

The video begins with the pageant participant talking to the viewer as graphic images of people — including children — with gashes across their faces appear in the message.

