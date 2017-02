The Bureau of the Royal Household yesterday announced that until yesterday a total of 4,635,024 people have paid respect to the beloved late King Bhumibol in front of the Royal urn containing his body at the Dusit Maha Prasart Throne Hall since his death on October 13 last year.

Besides, the Bureau said in a total of 111 days after the passing of the late King, mourners also donated up to 390.60 million baht for royal charity activities.

Thai PBS