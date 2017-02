At around 5:00am on February 22nd, Pattaya police were called to a the scene of a random attack in which a Japanese tourist had been struck with a beer bottle.

The incident took place at a Thai BBQ restaurant on South Pattaya road. The victim was enjoying a late night meal with some friends of his, when he was attacked out of the blue by a random stranger. The Thai man struck the victim over the head with a beer bottle before running away from the scene.

Full story: Pattaya One

By Danny Boy