Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Home > News > Govt spokesman confirms 30-baht healthcare system to be carried out

Govt spokesman confirms 30-baht healthcare system to be carried out

Bangkok Hospital Phuket
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 22 February 2017 (NNT) – Government Spokesperson Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd has denied that Thailand’s universal healthcare system will be scrapped, affirming that the government continues to expand public benefits.

Lt Gen Sansern had been addressing rumors that the Universal Health Care Coverage Program, which is also known as the 30 Baht Program or the Gold Card program, may be scrapped due to the financial burden on the government. He assured that on the contrary, the Ministry of Public Health and the National Health Security Office (NHSO) have collaborated to expand public healthcare benefits.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Police paratroopers to arrest PDRC leaders

Nine killed, 554 injured so far in Thai political violence since November 30

Anti-government protesters warned of harsh action, move to invoke new emergency decree

Leave a Reply