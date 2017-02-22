Govt spokesman confirms 30-baht healthcare system to be carried out

BANGKOK, 22 February 2017 (NNT) – Government Spokesperson Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd has denied that Thailand’s universal healthcare system will be scrapped, affirming that the government continues to expand public benefits.

Lt Gen Sansern had been addressing rumors that the Universal Health Care Coverage Program, which is also known as the 30 Baht Program or the Gold Card program, may be scrapped due to the financial burden on the government. He assured that on the contrary, the Ministry of Public Health and the National Health Security Office (NHSO) have collaborated to expand public healthcare benefits.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn