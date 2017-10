BANGKOK, 18 October 2017 (NNT) – Around 80,000 police officers will be deployed at the cremation site in Bangkok and surrounding areas.

Deputy Metro Police Chief Pol Maj Gen Montri Yimyam revealed that 18 roads around Sanam Luang and Rattanakosin Island as well as the Somdet Phra Pinklao Bridge will be closed on October 23rd at 10 pm to pave the way for the royal cremation ceremony.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau Of Thailand