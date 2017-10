All 7-Eleven convenience stores will close from mid-afternoon on Oct 26 and wholesaler Makro’s branches will also close early, the companies said on Monday.

The Charoen Pokphand Group announced its 7-Eleven stores will close from 2.30pm to midnight on the day of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s cremation.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS