Typhoon Khanun has weakened to tropical storm with its centre now at 390 kilometres east of Hanoi, the Meteorological Department said on Monday morning (Oct 16).

In its forecast issued at 5.00am today, Khanun has weakened from typhoon to tropical storm with wind speed of 111 kilometres an hour in its centre and is moving west at the speed of 15 kilometres an hour.

By Thai PBS