TAK — An air force officer died after ejecting from his plane Tuesday while his co-pilot survived the impact.

Squadron Leader Kroekkiat Suwanno, 36, was found hanging from his parachute in a tree after his jet crashed onto the Bhumibol Dam Golf Course in the Sam Ngao district of Tak province. His co-pilot, Group Capt. Jirasak Namwongtri, 42, survived.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English