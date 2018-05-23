Police raid waste plant in Chachoengsao

CHACHOENGSAO, 23rd May 2018 (NNT) – Police and industrial officials have inspected a treatment plant in Chachoengsao province following a report that its owner illegally imported electronic waste.

Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Weerachai Songmetta led a group of officials from the Department of Industrial Works and the Department of Pollution Control to search the plant in Plang Yao district on the orders of Defense Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan.

