An Indian tourist was punched by a Thai man after he and his Thai friends refused to rent a mat but used their own mat to sit on Pattaya beach on Tuesday evening.

The Thai friend, Rinlada Klahan, 29, said she, her sister, and two Indian tourists used their own mat to sit on the beach about 100 metres from the Pattaya police station before her friend was attacked.

