PHUKET: All boats have been banned from passing under the bridges joining Phuket to the mainland while workers install a water mains pipe from Phang Nga to the small community of Baan Tha Chatchai on the shores of the northernmost tip of the island.

The Phuket Marine Office issued a notice at 4pm yesterday (May 22) announcing that the ban is in effect for three days, from yesterday through tomorrow (May 24).

Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News