Friday, March 3, 2017
Home > News > DSI Denies Blockade Responsible for Death of Dhammakaya Disciple

DSI Denies Blockade Responsible for Death of Dhammakaya Disciple

Buddhist monks praying during a ceremony
TN News 0

BANGKOK — Security forces on Thursday afternoon refuted claims that a follower of the Dhammakaya sect died of an asthma attack because their blockade prevented help from reaching her in time.

Pattana Chiangraeng, 48, died after an outside medical team was delayed over an hour from rendering aid because of roadblocks set up by soldiers in the area, a temple spokesman said. A spokesman for the authorities said there was no attempt to obstruct help for the woman.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Official Refutes False Quote About Live Rounds In 2010 Crackdown

3,000 police, soldiers deployed to handle red shirt mass rally in Bangkok

Widespred corruption in Thailand undermining business, causing companies to invest money elsewhere

Leave a Reply