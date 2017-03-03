DSI Denies Blockade Responsible for Death of Dhammakaya Disciple

BANGKOK — Security forces on Thursday afternoon refuted claims that a follower of the Dhammakaya sect died of an asthma attack because their blockade prevented help from reaching her in time.

Pattana Chiangraeng, 48, died after an outside medical team was delayed over an hour from rendering aid because of roadblocks set up by soldiers in the area, a temple spokesman said. A spokesman for the authorities said there was no attempt to obstruct help for the woman.

By Teeranai Charuvastra