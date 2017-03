On Thursday European Union lawmakers voted to deny US citizens visa-free travel, as Washington continues to do the same to nationals from certain EU member states.

In response to the US denying visa-free travel to citizens of Croatia, Cyprus, Poland. Bulgaria and Romania, the European Parliament is leaning on its executive body, the European Commission, to enact a year-long suspension of visa-free travel for US citizens.

Sputnik International