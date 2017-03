PHUKET: Police have today (Mar 4) confirmed the death of a 55-year-old Australia man whose body was found in a Patong hotel room yesterday afternoon.

Lt Sirinat Cherdchutrakulthong of the Patong Police told The Phuket News that she had received information an Australia man had been found dead in a second-floor room at a hotel near Patong Beach.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub