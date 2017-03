Immigration officials are keeping an eye out for Wat Phra Dhammakaya’s former abbot Phra Dhammajayo whose whereabouts remain unknown after the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) failed to find him in the temple complex during a 23-day siege.

Pol Lt Gen Nathathorn Prousoontorn, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said staff are monitoring all checkpoints and so far have found no sign of the elusive monk.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PONGPAT WONGYALA