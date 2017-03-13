Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Northeast working to cope with drought

Thai farmer driving a Kubota tractor
TN Isan 0

KHON KAEN, 14 March 2017 (NNT) – Work has begun in provinces of the northeast to ensure adequate water supply during the drought season.

In Khon Kaen province, farmers in Muang district have sectioned off parts of their farms for use as reservoirs despite the high cost of such a practice, saying that the water will be needed after the past 3 years saw severe drought conditions. They noted that some farmers have already begun planting a new crop for this season despite government warnings against doing so.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

