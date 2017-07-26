Cabbie and security guards charm Briton by returning his missing wallet with cash

A Good Samaritan taxi driver found a passenger’s wallet left in his car and drove all the way back to the Suvarnabhumi international airport to hand over the wallet to a security guard who managed to return it to the owner just 5 minutes before his plane took off.

Mr Mongkol Chankaew, a security guard at the airport, said that the cabbie, Pongpisut Promkote, deserved commendation for his Good Samaritan act which, he noted, not only demonstrated the good spirit of taxi drivers and will also help promote the image of the country.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS