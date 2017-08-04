Friday, August 4, 2017
Home > Isan > Isaan faces more floods

Isaan faces more floods

Flooded street in Thailand
TN Isan 0

MORE RAINFALL has been predicted for already inundated swathes of the Northeast, while experts have urged authorities to issue immediate warnings to the public via all available channels if more flooding is possible.

Local disaster prevention and mitigation officials reassured residents that they have already prepared for heavy rain and further inundation. They insisted that people would be informed through real-time announcements via community broadcasting systems and social media.

Full story: The Nation

By Pratch Rujivanarom
The Nation

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

In Udon, Red Villages grow into Red Districts

House in Northern Thailand

Raid on huge resort in Thap Lan national park

Breaking News

Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra inspects flood situation in Udon Thani

Leave a Reply