Isaan faces more floods

MORE RAINFALL has been predicted for already inundated swathes of the Northeast, while experts have urged authorities to issue immediate warnings to the public via all available channels if more flooding is possible.

Local disaster prevention and mitigation officials reassured residents that they have already prepared for heavy rain and further inundation. They insisted that people would be informed through real-time announcements via community broadcasting systems and social media.

Full story: The Nation

By Pratch Rujivanarom

The Nation