Police were urged on Friday to take action against a group of children who are said to be hounding foreign tourists, begging them to buy plastic garlands at inflated prices at a popular beach on Koh Samui.

A group of tourism operators at Chaweng Beach in Tambon Borphut of Samui district in Surat Thani has filed a complaint with the Borphut police station seeking urgent action against the children, said to be migrants from Vietnam.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation