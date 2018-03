PHUKET: Thalang Police have confirmed that the 33-year-old man who stabbed to death a robber armed with a knife and a gun who was trying to steal his mobile phone on Mar 6 has not been charged for the killing, although the investigation is ongoing.

“We have not charged Attapong Treesup for murder as yet, but the investigation continues,” Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Anukul Nuket told The Phuket News yesterday (Mar 22).

