Phuket officials to clamp down on begging sea gypsy kids

PHUKET: Officials yesterday announced that they will begin a clampdown on children from the Rawai sea gypsy community begging for money from people visiting the area in and around the sea gypsy village.

The announcement was made yesterday (June 15) during a meeting held at Phuket Provincial Hall and attended by Phuket Vice Governor Siwaporn Chuasawad, officials from the Phuket Primary Educational Service Area Office, Office of the Phuket Non-formal and Informal Education Office, Chalong Police, Phuket Tourism and Sports Office, Rawai Municipality, head of the Rawai sea gypsy community, Wat Sawang Arom School, and Office of Social Development and Human Security.

The Phuket News