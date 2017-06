PATTAYA: — Illegal operators in South Pattaya have been told they will have to take financial responsibility for clearing up the sea at the resort.

The move comes after a damning environment impact report was made public.

At a meeting yesterday the Pattaya authorities told them they were throwing almost 1000 cubic meters of filthy polluted water into the sea every day.

