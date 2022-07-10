Majority agree government should be grilled in censure debate: poll









A majority of people agree the government should be grilled in the censure debate scheduled for July 19-22, particularly over its handling of economic problems, according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on July 4-7 on 1,021 people throughout the country to compile their opinions on the opposition’s non-confidence debate against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and 10 other cabinet ministers.

Full story: Bangkok Post

