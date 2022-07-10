July 10, 2022

Thailand Reveals Strategy for Future Growth

8 hours ago TN
Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health in Bangkok

Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health in Bangkok. Photo: Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government has revealed a new strategy for creating a better future where poverty is eradicated, with the aim of achieving this goal through a three-core strategy that focuses on infrastructure, industrial development and banking.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha made the announcement, noting the need for relevant measures to address economic issues and poverty driven by rising consumer and fuel prices.

To tackle these issues, the government has designed a 3-core strategy. The first focuses on infrastructure, with the government hoping to initiate the biggest integrated infrastructure development effort in Thailand’s history.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha examining documents

Majority agree government should be grilled in censure debate: poll

8 hours ago TN
Tourist police car at Samut Songkhram Tourist police Center

Optimism Higher on 2022 Tourist Reports

8 hours ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha and the Ministry of Public Health executives during a video conference to solve the COVID-19 situation in Thailand

Thailand Extends Emergency Decree For 60 Days

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Boat sailing on a canal in Thailand

Body floating in Bangkok canal turns out to be an old man meditating

8 hours ago TN
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha examining documents

Majority agree government should be grilled in censure debate: poll

8 hours ago TN
Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health in Bangkok

Thailand Reveals Strategy for Future Growth

8 hours ago TN
Rough waters and a warning of the incoming storm

Spanish tourist drowns, French tourist missing in rough seas off Koh Chang

8 hours ago TN
Tourist police car at Samut Songkhram Tourist police Center

Optimism Higher on 2022 Tourist Reports

8 hours ago TN