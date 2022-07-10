Thailand Reveals Strategy for Future Growth









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government has revealed a new strategy for creating a better future where poverty is eradicated, with the aim of achieving this goal through a three-core strategy that focuses on infrastructure, industrial development and banking.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha made the announcement, noting the need for relevant measures to address economic issues and poverty driven by rising consumer and fuel prices.

To tackle these issues, the government has designed a 3-core strategy. The first focuses on infrastructure, with the government hoping to initiate the biggest integrated infrastructure development effort in Thailand’s history.

