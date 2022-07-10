Spanish tourist drowns, French tourist missing in rough seas off Koh Chang
A Spanish tourist has drowned in the seas off Koh Chang, in the eastern province of Trat, and a French tourist is still missing after both went swimming in rough seas, in spite of red flag warning signs on the beaches.
A volunteer rescue unit from the Sawang Boon Foundation was alerted this morning (Sunday) that the two tourists had gone missing as they were swimming in the sea in front of a resort. A team of rescuers was immediately sent to conduct a search in stormy seas. They were later joined by a naval rescue unit.
