Optimism Higher on 2022 Tourist Reports









BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has indicated optimism amid reports that Thailand welcomed around 2.2 million foreign visitors during the first half of 2022.

Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana disclosed that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed satisfaction with the number of foreign tourists visiting the kingdom. According to a report from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, a total of 2,214,132 foreign travelers entered Thailand this year between January 1 and July 6, accounting for an estimated 125 billion baht in tourism revenue.

