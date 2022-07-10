July 10, 2022

Optimism Higher on 2022 Tourist Reports

8 hours ago TN
Tourist police car at Samut Songkhram Tourist police Center

Tourist police car at Samut Songkhram Tourist police Center. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has indicated optimism amid reports that Thailand welcomed around 2.2 million foreign visitors during the first half of 2022.

Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana disclosed that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed satisfaction with the number of foreign tourists visiting the kingdom. According to a report from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, a total of 2,214,132 foreign travelers entered Thailand this year between January 1 and July 6, accounting for an estimated 125 billion baht in tourism revenue.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha examining documents

Majority agree government should be grilled in censure debate: poll

8 hours ago TN
Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health in Bangkok

Thailand Reveals Strategy for Future Growth

8 hours ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha and the Ministry of Public Health executives during a video conference to solve the COVID-19 situation in Thailand

Thailand Extends Emergency Decree For 60 Days

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Boat sailing on a canal in Thailand

Body floating in Bangkok canal turns out to be an old man meditating

8 hours ago TN
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha examining documents

Majority agree government should be grilled in censure debate: poll

8 hours ago TN
Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health in Bangkok

Thailand Reveals Strategy for Future Growth

8 hours ago TN
Rough waters and a warning of the incoming storm

Spanish tourist drowns, French tourist missing in rough seas off Koh Chang

8 hours ago TN
Tourist police car at Samut Songkhram Tourist police Center

Optimism Higher on 2022 Tourist Reports

8 hours ago TN