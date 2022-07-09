July 9, 2022

Two drug suspects arrested in Pattaya after shooting at police

13 hours ago TN
Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand

Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Two drug suspects were arrested in Banglamung. One attempted to flee and shoot at police before surrendering eventually.

Banglamung police encountered the two male suspects, Sompong Kaewpaijit (33) and Thanabadee Weerakul (27) in Soi Chaiyaphon Withi yesterday, July 8th, while they were riding a motorbike. According to reports, the police asked to scrutinize the two suspects, but Sompong suddenly bolted into the woods, leaving Thanabadee behind with the bike, who was then detained by police.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya

Intoxicated British tourist allegedly robbed and beaten by four Thai men in Pattaya

3 days ago TN
Road signs on Pattaya Motorway

Three Burmese border-hoppers reportedly stab Chonburi vendor

4 days ago TN
Koh Larn Island

77-year-old Australian man found after going missing while hiking on Koh Larn

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand

Two drug suspects arrested in Pattaya after shooting at police

13 hours ago TN
Russian rebel observing Ukrainian army positions though firing port at his position near Donetsk, Ukraine

Putin runs out of missiles and uses old weapons to encircle the Ukrainian border

13 hours ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha and the Ministry of Public Health executives during a video conference to solve the COVID-19 situation in Thailand

Thailand Extends Emergency Decree For 60 Days

17 hours ago TN
Electric vehicles owned by Bangkok Air at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok

TAT Moves Forward with Carbon-Neutral Tourism in Thailand

17 hours ago TN
A road in Khao Yai National Park

Vehicles entering Khao Yai National Park subject to emission checks

18 hours ago TN