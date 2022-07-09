Two drug suspects arrested in Pattaya after shooting at police
Two drug suspects were arrested in Banglamung. One attempted to flee and shoot at police before surrendering eventually.
Banglamung police encountered the two male suspects, Sompong Kaewpaijit (33) and Thanabadee Weerakul (27) in Soi Chaiyaphon Withi yesterday, July 8th, while they were riding a motorbike. According to reports, the police asked to scrutinize the two suspects, but Sompong suddenly bolted into the woods, leaving Thanabadee behind with the bike, who was then detained by police.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
