Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha hit back at the Federation of Nursing Profession and some nurses for rejecting the government’s plan to upgrade the status of nurses to that of civil servants within three years.

“What shall I do? Do they want all the nurses to be upgraded in one shot? Where the money will come from to have all nurses upgraded?” asked the prime minister who appeared to be disturbed by the opposition to the government’s plan.

By Thai PBS Reporters